Germany says currency problems lay outside Europe

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Europe has no problems with its exchange rates but there are issues with currency policies in the rest of the world, Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

“There’s no foreign exchange problem in Europe,” Schaeuble told reporters at the end of an EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels. “Nobody said that. There are concerns that there could be something like this in other parts of the world.”

Schaeuble’s comments were prompted largely by Japan’s new government pressing for an aggressive expansion of monetary policy, which has seen the yen weaken sharply as a result. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Robin Emmott)