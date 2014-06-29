FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble urges G7 states to press on with reforms
June 29, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Schaeuble urges G7 states to press on with reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minster Wolfgang Schaeuble has urged the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised nations to push on with budget consolidation and reforms, days before Germany takes over presidency of the group.

In a video message made available on Sunday, Schaeuble said Germany had three main aims during its tenure as president - bringing more momentum into the economy and creating sustained growth, bridging gaps in financial regulation, and working in closer international co-operation on tax evasion.

“The global economy has recovered well from the financial crisis. Now we need to consolidate this... We need sustainable growth ... for which solid state finances and less debt are crucial.”

Regulation of the shadow banking sector was another priority, he said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
