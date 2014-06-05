HIGHLIGHTS-G7 leaders speak after 2-day summit

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - The world’s leading industrialised nations ended a two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday, agreed that tougher sanctions against Russia could still be deployed.

Following are some quotes from the G7 leaders.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

“Should events so require we stand ready to intensify targeted sanctions and to consider additional measures. The European Council will assess the situation at the end of June. The day after tomorrow in France individual G7 leaders will convey this message to President Putin.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

On the economy:

“We are no longer in crisis. There is still stagnation in a certain number of countries. There is even a slowdown in the growth that was particularly vigorous in emerging countries. Already for several months, there have been encouraging signs from the United States. The European economy is still in a state of hesitation, from where the will expressed at the G7 to stimulate growth and jobs.”

“I want to praise the decision that the ECB took today in lowering rates and improving the financing of the economy. The Central bank understood that the danger is not inflation, it’s deflation. It’s the risk of having economies that do not advance enough.”

On Paris 2015 conference on climate change:

“It was very important to have the support of the G7.”

On Ukraine/Russia:

“I invited President Putin to come to the ceremonies of June 6 because he is the president of people which made considerable sacrifices (during World War II).”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI

On top EU jobs up for grabs:

“Italy does not have a name or national candidature, nor does it attach itself to geographical choices.”

“Nobody can hand down diktats, not a European political force elected to the European parliament, not a country nor anybody else.”

“I would add that no candidate has obtained a majority and this is a very important step, therefore we must find a common understanding.”