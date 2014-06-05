HIGHLIGHTS-G7 leaders speak after 2-day summit

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - The world’s leading industrialised nations ended a two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday, agreed that tougher sanctions against Russia could still be deployed.

Below are some quotes from the G7 leaders. For full text of the G7 communique, please see here: here

U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

On Russia:

“Today in contrast to a growing global economy, a sluggish Russian economy is even weaker because of the choices made by Russia’s leadership.”

“I believe his [Poroshenko‘s] inauguration provides an opportunity, particularly since he has demonstrated a commitment reach out to the East and pursue reforms.”

”Russia needs to seize that opportunity. Russia needs to recognize that President-elect Poroshenko is the legitimately elected leader of Ukraine and engage the government in Kiev.

“Given its influence over the militias in Ukraine, Russia continues to have a responsibility to convince them to end their violence, lay down their weapons and enter into a dialog with the Ukrainian government.”

“On the other hand, if Russia’s provocations continue, it’s clear from our discussions here that the G-7 nations are ready to impose additional costs on Russia.”

“I have no doubt that I’ll see Mr. Putin (at the D-Day commemorations) ... Should we have the opportunity to talk, I will be repeating the same message that I’ve been delivering to him throughout this crisis.”

On energy security

“Following the review I called for in the United States earlier this every G7 country will conduct an energy assessment to identify the possible impact of any potential disruptions and to offer ways to better prevent disruptions and recover from them more quickly.”

On U.S. emissions plan

“It is one of the most ambitious steps that any nation has taken to combat climate change.”

“We agreed that every nation has to do its share. All of the major economies, including the G-7 and emerging markets like China, need to show leadership as we work on a new global climate agreement and that includes by putting forward by March of next year ambitious long-term targets for reducing emissions.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

On Russia/Ukraine

“We’ve had these elections, the Ukrainian people have chosen a president, he’s a capable man and it’s quite possible that he could have a proper relationship with Putin. There could be a proper relationship between Ukraine and Russia. But change is needed in order for that to happen and that’s the message that I will be delivering this evening.”

“I think it’s just important to have this communication about some very important messages - about what is happening now is not acceptable, about the changes that need to take place.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

On Russia/Ukraine

“We have discussed in detail what are our expectations for the Ukrainian President and what the Russian president has to do. There we are in complete consensus.”

“We want to discuss a solution. Only if that does not work will we have to come back to sanctions.”

“The fact that I read that Russia sends an ambassador to the inauguration (of Ukraine’s new president) shows a certain form of recognition.”

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

“Should events so require we stand ready to intensify targeted sanctions and to consider additional measures. The European Council will assess the situation at the end of June. The day after tomorrow in France individual G7 leaders will convey this message to President Putin.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

On the economy:

“We are no longer in crisis. There is still stagnation in a certain number of countries. There is even a slowdown in the growth that was particularly vigorous in emerging countries. Already for several months, there have been encouraging signs from the United States. The European economy is still in a state of hesitation, from where the will expressed at the G7 to stimulate growth and jobs.”

“I want to praise the decision that the ECB took today in lowering rates and improving the financing of the economy. The Central bank understood that the danger is not inflation, it’s deflation. It’s the risk of having economies that do not advance enough.”

On Paris 2015 conference on climate change:

“It was very important to have the support of the G7.”

On Ukraine/Russia:

“I invited President Putin to come to the ceremonies of June 6 because he is the president of people which made considerable sacrifices (during World War II).”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI

On top EU jobs up for grabs:

“Italy does not have a name or national candidature, nor does it attach itself to geographical choices.”

“Nobody can hand down diktats, not a European political force elected to the European parliament, not a country nor anybody else.”

“I would add that no candidate has obtained a majority and this is a very important step, therefore we must find a common understanding.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER STEPHEN HARPER

On energy security:

“We are not trying - and I want to be very clear on this - listen, we don’t see the crisis in Ukraine as simply an opportunity to market Canadian products, but obviously we’re deeply engaged in a discussion with our allies on how we can make sure that globally our energy supplies are secure and stable.”