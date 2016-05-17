G7 to discuss currencies, Japan seeks FX stability - Finmin Aso

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that finance leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations will likely discuss currencies and that Japan would place the utmost importance on stability in the foreign exchange market.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet on May 20-21 in the northeastern Japanese city of Sendai.

The finance chiefs are expected to discuss ways to adopt monetary, structural and other policies taking into account each country’s situation as they tackle uncertainty over the global economy, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)