G7 to discuss currencies, Japan seeks FX stability - Finmin Aso
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

G7 to discuss currencies, Japan seeks FX stability - Finmin Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that finance leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations will likely discuss currencies and that Japan would place the utmost importance on stability in the foreign exchange market.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet on May 20-21 in the northeastern Japanese city of Sendai.

The finance chiefs are expected to discuss ways to adopt monetary, structural and other policies taking into account each country’s situation as they tackle uncertainty over the global economy, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

