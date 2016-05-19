Japan finmin Aso: G7 to discuss macro policy, structural reform

SENDAI, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that Group of Seven officials would debate macroeconomic policy, structural reform and tax evasion given the uncertainties surrounding the global economy.

Aso also said he exchanged views with his French counterpart Michel Sapin.

He added that there was no change to the Japanese government’s plan to raise the sales tax as scheduled next year barring a financial crisis or major natural disaster.

Aso was speaking to reporters after arriving in the northeastern city of Sendai for a weekend meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors.

The weekend gathering of G7 finance chiefs may expose a rift on issues ranging from currency and fiscal policies within the advanced economies grappling with flagging global growth and tepid inflation. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)