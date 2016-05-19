FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda: Will ease more if forex moves threaten price goal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Will ease more if forex moves threaten price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SENDAI, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank would not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if market moves, including currency fluctuations, threatened prospects for achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda shrugged off the view that Japan was triggering a currency devaluation war with its ultra-loose monetary policy, saying that its monetary easing steps were aimed purely at achieving its price goal.

“We’re now scrutinising how the effects of our policy steps spread to the economy. That doesn’t mean we won’t do anything until the effects are clear,” he told reporters in Sendai, northeastern Japan, ahead of a two-day Group of Seven finance leaders’ gathering that kicks off on Friday.

“We will scrutinise the economy and prices at each policy meeting and won’t hesitate to take additional easing steps if needed to hit our price target,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.