EU's Moscovici says no "plan B" on Brexit, wants Britain inside united Europe
May 20, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

EU's Moscovici says no "plan B" on Brexit, wants Britain inside united Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SENDAI, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - European Union Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday that policymakers “have no plan B” to stabilise the pound in the event Britain left the EU.

Moscovici, who speak to reporters on the sidelines of the Group of Seven finance ministers’ summit in Sendai, northeast Japan, said policy makers at the meeting wanted Britain to remain in the EU.

“We have no plan B for Brexit,” Moscovici said. “Our only plan is for Britain to remain in a united Europe.”

Reporting By Stanley White

