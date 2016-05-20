FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany views structural reforms as key for G7 summit in Japan
May 20, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Germany views structural reforms as key for G7 summit in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Germany regards structural reforms as a key tool to help support the global economy, a senior German government official said on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Group of Seven industrial powers in Japan next week.

The official said monetary policy, fiscal policy and economic reforms were the three classic options discussed as policy tools.

“From German viewpoint, structural reforms are a key issue,” the senior government official said, adding leaders would also discuss how much trade could add to overall global growth.

The comments came after the head of Germany’s Bundesbank said on Wednesday that many euro zone countries have neither the leeway nor any urgent need to increase fiscal spending, so they should focus on reform instead. (Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

