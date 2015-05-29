FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: no criticism of BOJ's QE at G7
May 29, 2015

BOJ's Kuroda: no criticism of BOJ's QE at G7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany, May 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said G7 finance chiefs made no critical comment against the bank’s quantitative easing programme, which he said is seen as benefiting both the Japanese and the global economy.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he welcomed China’s intention to reform its yuan currency and that progress on liberalising China’s capital market should pave the way for the yuan to satisfy the IMF’s criteria as global currency.

Both Kuroda and Aso said G7 made no specific debate on currencies. (Reporting By Tetsushi Kajimoto)

