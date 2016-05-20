FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury's Lew: G7 needs to discuss tools to address global risks
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
May 20, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

US Treasury's Lew: G7 needs to discuss tools to address global risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SENDAI, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance leaders need to discuss global economic risks and what tools they have available to deal with them, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday.

“The G7 is meeting at a critical time ... because there is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance leaders in Sendai, northeast Japan.

The Group of 20 meeting in Shanghai in February was successful because there was a renewed commitment to refrain from competitive currency devaluation and to communicate closely with each other “so we won’t surprise each other,” he said, expressing hope that the Sendai G7 meeting will produce equally effective results. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.