U.S. Treasury's Lew urges flexibility on Greek debt talks
May 20, 2016 / 3:22 AM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew urges flexibility on Greek debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged European policymakers to be flexible in talks with Greece about how to place the country’s sovereign debt on a more sustainable path.

Lew made the comments in a meeting with Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Sendai, northeastern Japan, the Treasury said in a statement.

Lew also discussed progress in completing the first review of Greece’s economic reform programme, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

