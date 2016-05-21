FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G7 reaffirmed existing FX agreements-Japan summary
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

G7 reaffirmed existing FX agreements-Japan summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SENDAI, Japan, May 21 (Reuters) - Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies reaffirmed their existing exchange-rate agreements, including not targeting exchange rates and that excess volatility and disorderly currency moves could hurt the economy, Japan said in a summary of G7 discussions issued on Saturday.

The G7 finance leaders “underscored the importance of all countries refraining from competitive devaluation,” according to the summary.

The summary included a note saying it “does not officially represent the G7 consensus.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.