U.S. Treasury official: Yen moves remain 'orderly'
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury official: Yen moves remain 'orderly'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SENDAI, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States continues to believe that exchange-rate conditions regarding Japan have been “orderly,” a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.

“We’ve had agreements in the G7 and G20 for a number of years that have been very solid, workable ... that give all of us the ability to use domestic tools for domestic purposes, but that they commit to refraining from exchange-rate targeting unless there are disorderly conditions,” the official said.

“I continue to believe that Japan has orderly conditions,” the official said, when asked whether Washington’s stance on the yen has not changed since last month’s Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering in Washington.

Currency market stability is among topics financial leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are discussing at a two-day gathering in Sendai, northeast Japan, that kicked off on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

