AYLESBURY, England, May 10 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange-rate moves are determined by markets, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday after the dollar’s rise above 100 yen to a four-and-a-half-year high.

“Markets determine currency moves. I will not comment on specific (dollar/yen) levels,” he told reporters ahead of the Group of 7 finance leaders’ weekend meeting in the outskirts of London.