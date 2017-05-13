FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. told by rest of G7: don't go it alone - France
May 13, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. told by rest of G7: don't go it alone - France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARI, Italy, May 13 (Reuters) - The United States has been told by all the other Group of Seven economies that it must not turn its back on international cooperation on global economic policy, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Saturday.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors attending a two-day meeting in Italy have said they want a better sense of the plans of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened to upset the international consensus of recent decades on issues such as trade and rules for the financial services industry.

"All the six others ... said explicitly, and sometimes very directly, to the representatives of the U.S. administration that it is absolutely necessary to continue with the same spirit of international cooperation," Sapin told reporters at the end of the G7 meeting in southern Italy.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Silvia Aloisi

