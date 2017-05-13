Italy says G7 finance chiefs have no idea who was behind cyber attack

BARI, Italy, May 13 (Reuters) - Group of Seven financial chiefs discussed the international cyber attack that affected almost 100 countries on Friday but have no idea who was responsible, Italian officials said.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and central bank governor Ignazio Visco both replied negatively when asked at the end of a G7 meeting in Bari, Italy, whether the G7 had any suspicions on who was behind the attack.

"Frankly no, we discussed it but we don't know anything," Visco said.

Separately, Padoan said his relations with new U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were "improving all the time", although there were naturally "differences" in some areas, as there are within the G7 in general.