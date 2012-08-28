FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-G7 says monitoring high oil prices, ready to act to ensure supply
August 28, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-G7 says monitoring high oil prices, ready to act to ensure supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance ministers on Tuesday urged oil producing countries to increase their output to meet demand, and warned they were ready to sanction a release from strategic reserves to lean against elevated oil prices that could hurt global growth.

“We stand ready to call upon the International Energy Agency to take appropriate action to ensure that the market is fully and timely supplied,” the G7 said in a statement. “The current rise in oil prices reflects geopolitical concerns and certain supply disruptions. We encourage oil-producing countries to increase their output to meet demand.”

