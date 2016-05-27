FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan PM Abe: G7 shares 'strong sense of crisis' over world economy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe: G7 shares 'strong sense of crisis' over world economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers "shares a strong sense of crisis" about the outlook for the global economy and is committed to concerted action to lift demand.

"The most worrisome risk is a contraction of the global economy," Abe told a news conference after chairing a G7 summit that declared "global growth is our urgent priority".

Drawing repeated parallels to the global financial crisis that followed the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy, Abe said: "There is a risk of the global economy falling into crisis if appropriate policy responses are not made".

For Japan's part, Abe vowed to "reignite powerfully the engine of Abenomics," referring to his growth and reflation policies.

He said he will decide before a planned summer election whether to raise the national sales tax again.

Government sources told Reuters on Friday the premier will for a second time delay the tax hike as the threat of deflation re-emerges and he prepares to face voters.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by William Mallard and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.