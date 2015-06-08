G7 leaders vow to wean their economies off carbon fuels

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) leaders agreed at a summit on Monday to wean their economies off carbon fuels and supported a global target for limiting the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.

In a communique issued at the end of their two-day summit in Bavaria, the G7 leaders said they supported a worldwide reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at the top end of a recommended 40-70 percent bank by 2050, using 2010 as a basis.

“We commit ourselves to play our part in achieving a low-carbon global economy in the long-term, including by the development and use of innovative technologies and will strive for a restructuring of the energy sector by 2050,” the communique read.