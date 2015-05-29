FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Positive news from Athens not reflected in Greece talks - Schaeuble
May 29, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 2 years ago

Positive news from Athens not reflected in Greece talks - Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Positive indications from Athens on reaching an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal are not reflected in talks with its creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

“The positive news from Athens is not fully reflected in the talks with the three institutions,” Schaeuble told a news conference following a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, Frank Siebelt and Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet

