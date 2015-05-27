FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada doesn't see inadvertent moves on Greece crisis - Oliver
May 27, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada doesn't see inadvertent moves on Greece crisis - Oliver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of interview, background)

By David Ljunggren

DRESDEN, Germany, May 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday he did not think “anything inadvertent” would happen to derail progress towards a solution on the long-running Greek crisis.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged international creditors to show more flexibility in negotiations with Athens to avert a possible default and exit from the euro zone with incalculable consequences. {ID:nL3N0YI3YR]

“I don’t think anything inadvertent will happen,” Oliver told Reuters in an interview when asked about Lew’s remarks.

Oliver was speaking ahead of a meeting in Dresden of Group of Seven finance chiefs, who will spend part of the time talking about Greece.

Pressed as to why he did not foresee inadvertent events in the crisis, Oliver replied: “Because people are looking at it very carefully ... decisions have to be made but they are going to be made I think with knowledge of the consequences”.

Oliver said he had talked earlier on Wednesday with Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis, who wanted to give Greece’s perspective ahead of the G7 meeting.

“We all have the same overarching objective, which is to see this situation resolved in a way that’s sustainable. But having said that, there are some thorny issues that have to be dealt with,” said Oliver.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Carrel

