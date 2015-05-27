FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Greece must do more to clinch deal with lenders - Eurogroup chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on Wednesday.

Greece’s government on Wednesday said it is starting to draft an agreement with creditors that would pave the way for aid, but European officials quickly dismissed that as wishful thinking.

“They have to really put in more effort to make this the final stretch,” Djisselbloem told Reuters on the margins of a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany.

“They’ve been more optimistic all along,” he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

