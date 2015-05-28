FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. reiterates need to avoid using currencies for gain
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reiterates need to avoid using currencies for gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday that the world’s big economies had to honour their agreements not to use their currencies as a way to gain advantage over one another.

“Secretary Lew reiterated that it is critical for all countries to honor their G7 and G20 exchange rate commitments, including using domestic policy tools for domestic purposes and not targeting exchange rates for competitive purposes,” the Treasury said in a statement after Lew met his Japanese counterpart Taro Aso.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven countries in Germany.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.