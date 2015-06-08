Japan clarifies it did not talk about corruption in context of AIIB

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not refer to corruption in the context of the new Chinese-led Asian investment bank but the issue of corruption was discussed by Group of Seven (G7) leaders in a general sense, his spokesman clarified on Monday.

A total of 57 countries, including G7 members Britain, Germany and France, have joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as founding members.

Japan and the United States have stayed out of the venture, which is seen as a rival to the U.S.-dominated World Bank and Japan-led Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“Several comments were made but the AIIB and anti-corruption were not directly linked,” the spokesman Yasuhisa Kawamura said. Kawamura had mentioned the AIIB and corruption at a briefing on Sunday.

“Abe said the anti-corruption issue, the prevention of corruption should be responded (to) by G7 countries and the point of prevention of corruption has been pointed out by G7 leaders in the context of general high-quality infrastructure building,” Kawamura clarified on Monday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)