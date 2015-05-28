BOJ Kuroda: don't think major FX rates deviate substantially from economic fundamentals

DRESDEN, Germany, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he doesn’t think major exchange rates deviate substantially from economic fundamentals.

“At this moment, exchange rate alignment among major currencies does not deviate substantially from the relationship which could be justified by economic fundamentals,” he told a recorded CNBC programme.

Kuroda added that the yen could appreciate if Japan’s economy grows in the next two years as the BOJ has been predicting.

Kuroda was in Dresden to attend a G7 gathering of finance officials and central bankers. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)