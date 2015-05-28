FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Kuroda: don't think major FX rates deviate substantially from economic fundamentals
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: don't think major FX rates deviate substantially from economic fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he doesn’t think major exchange rates deviate substantially from economic fundamentals.

“At this moment, exchange rate alignment among major currencies does not deviate substantially from the relationship which could be justified by economic fundamentals,” he told a recorded CNBC programme.

Kuroda added that the yen could appreciate if Japan’s economy grows in the next two years as the BOJ has been predicting.

Kuroda was in Dresden to attend a G7 gathering of finance officials and central bankers. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.