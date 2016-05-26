FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan PM Abe tells G7 N Korea nuclear, missile developments a concern for Europe
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe tells G7 N Korea nuclear, missile developments a concern for Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISE-SHIMA, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told fellow Group of Seven leaders on Thursday that North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes are also a concern to Europe, a top Japanese government official said.

Chairing the first of two days of a G7 summit in central Japan, Abe told his counterparts that Pyongyang’s development of nuclear technology and ballistic missiles poses a threat to international peace, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told reporters.

The prime minister also said it is important to have Russia’s constructive engagement in neighbouring Ukraine and said Japan is ready to extend a fresh $500 million in aid to Iraq, Seko said. (Writing by William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.