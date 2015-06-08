FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-White House denies Obama said strong dollar a problem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

KRUEN, Germany, June 8 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official denied on Monday a news wire report that President Barack Obama had told a Group of Seven industrial nations’ summit that the strong dollar was a problem.

Bloomberg News earlier quoted a French official as saying Obama had made the comment.

“The President did not state that the strong dollar was a problem,” the U.S. official said.

“He made a point that he has made previously, a number of times: that global demand is too weak and that G7 countries need to use all policy instruments, including fiscal policy as well as structural reforms and monetary policy, to promote growth.”

The Bloomberg report came after a group of French reporters met President Francois Hollande on Monday morning ahead of the second day of the G7 summit.

The dollar fell briefing against the euro and the Japanese yen after the Bloomberg report but recovered after the denial.

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan and Canada discussed the world economic recovery at Sunday’s first session, but officials of other delegations said they did not focus on currencies. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones)

