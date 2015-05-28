UK's Osborne: "real willingness" in EU to negotiate on reforms

DRESDEN, Germany, May 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said other European Union countries were willing to negotiate over Britain’s push to reform the bloc before it holds a referendum on whether to stay in the EU.

“Whatever public positions you hear people in Europe take, what I detect is a real willingness now to negotiate,” Osborne said on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven countries in Germany.

The G7 includes EU members Germany, France and Italy as well as Britain. (Writing by William Schomberg)