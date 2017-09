ISE SHIMA, Japan, May 26 (Reuters) - Some Group of Seven leaders travelled in self-driving cars during a break at the annual leader summit on Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi were among those to ride in the back of the cars, a service Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wishes to employ by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to ease road regulations. (Reporting by Reuters TV. Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)