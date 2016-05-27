FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 commits to growth, shuns FX 'devaluation' and 'disorderly' moves
May 27, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

G7 commits to growth, shuns FX 'devaluation' and 'disorderly' moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISE-SHIMA, Japan, May 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrial powers expressed concern on Friday about risks to the world economy and pledged to seek strong, sustainable growth.

In a statement ending a two-day G7 summit in central Japan, the leaders also committed to avoiding "competitive devaluation" of their currencies while warning against wild exchange-rate moves. This represents a compromise between Japan, which has threatened to intervene to block sharp yen rises, and the United States, which generally opposes market intervention.

"Global growth remains moderate and below potential, while risks of weak growth persist," the G7 said.

"Global growth is our urgent priority." (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
