G7 ministers say talked about Ukraine's financing needs
April 10, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

G7 ministers say talked about Ukraine's financing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Top finance officials from the Group of Seven developed nations said they discussed Ukraine’s financing needs and the international response at an informal meeting on Thursday.

“The discussions covered the major and recent developments in the global economy,” the G7 said in a brief statement. “This included a discussion of the situation in Ukraine, its financing needs and the international response.”

The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the G7, which comprises the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany and France, was held just ahead of the formal launch of spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

