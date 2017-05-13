FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. reserves right to be protectionist
May 13, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. reserves right to be protectionist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bari, Italy, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that United States reserves the right to be protectionist on trade, but noted that his international counterparts are growing more comfortable with the Trump administration's economic agenda.

"We do not want to be protectionist but we reserve our right to be protectionist to the extent that we believe trade is not free and fair," Mnuchin told a news conference at the end of a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial democracies.

"Our approach is for more balanced trade, and people have heard that," Mnuchin said. "And as I say, people are more comfortable today, now that they've had the opportunity to spend time with me and listen to the president and hear our economic message." (Reporting by David Lawder)

