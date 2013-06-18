FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PM Abe says G8 welcomed Japan's economic policies
June 18, 2013 / 10:13 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-PM Abe says G8 welcomed Japan's economic policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday G8 leaders expressed strong support for his “Abenomics” economic policies and he has heard no concerns about Japan’s radical monetary easing.

“I had a chance to explain (Japan‘s) economic policy, and G8 leaders showed strong expectations 7and high appreciation,” Abe told a news conference after the G8 summit meeting in Northern Ireland.

Abe is hoping to jolt the economy out of its two-decade long slumber with his “Abenomics” policy mix of unprecedented monetary stimulus, extra budget spending and pro-growth policies.

However, the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary easing has provoked criticism among some policymakers that Tokyo was deliberately driving down the value of its currency to give its exporters a competitive advantage.

