FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-G8 discussed need to contain euro zone contagion-U.S.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2012 / 6:57 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-G8 discussed need to contain euro zone contagion-U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID, Md., May 19 (Reuters) - Group of Eight leaders stressed in their Saturday discussions the need for European countries to minimize contagion from the euro zone’s economic crisis through both fiscal consolidation and growth, a senior White House aide said.

Michael Froman, an official with the National Security Council, said the G8 leaders were not divided over whether to pursue austerity or spending, saying they noted the importance of balancing the two.

“A number of leaders talked about ideas they could pursue in the context of their structural reform and other growth-oriented agendas,” Froman said.

Another White House official, Ben Rhodes, said President Barack Obama would hold a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Camp David after the conclusion of the G8 on Saturday afternoon and before Obama heads to Chicago for the NATO summit.

Obama and Merkel also spoke informally on the sidelines of the G8 sessions Friday evening as well as Saturday, Rhodes said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.