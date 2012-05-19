FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says euro zone crisis threatens global economy
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Obama says euro zone crisis threatens global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID, Md., May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, wrapping up the G8 summit he hosted at Camp David, said on Saturday that the euro zone crisis was threatening the world economy but welcomed Europe’s new focus on jobs and growth as a potential remedy.

“The direction the debate has taken recently should give us confidence,” Obama told reporters at the end of the high-level meetings in rural Maryland. “There is now an emerging consensus that more must be done to promote growth and job creation right now in the context of these fiscal and structural reforms.”

Obama said the G8 leaders recognized the painful sacrifices people in Greece are making to cope with the country’s economic problems, and repeated his view that Europe has the capacity to meet its challenges.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.