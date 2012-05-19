G8 committed to keeping oil markets supplied-U.S.

CAMP David., Md, May 19 (Reuters) - The Group of Eight leaders are committed to keeping global oil markets supplied as sanctions on Iran’s crude supply take force, but did not discuss a specific trigger that would prompt action, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

Michael Froman, a senior White House aide, told reporters that although oil prices have been declining in recent weeks, they remain high. He said a joint energy statement released by the G8 reflected unity on the issue and a readiness to ask the International Energy Agency to take steps to ensure the oil market remains healthy if there are further strains.