Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Concludes EUR 1.2 mln capital increase for Non Performing Loan credits reserved to lending banks

* Says 467,964 new shares at EUR 2.56 per share for total of EUR 1.2 mln have been subscribed by the lending banks

* Says the EUR 1.2 mln Non Performing Loan share capital increase is in relation to the debt restructuring agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)