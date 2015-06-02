FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon hires banks ahead of potential US dollar bond
June 2, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Gabon hires banks ahead of potential US dollar bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has hired Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to market sources.

The African sovereign, rated Ba3/B+/B+, will meet investors in Europe and the United States starting on June 4. The potential bond sale will be denominated in US dollars and have a benchmark size.

Lazard is acting as financial advisor to the sovereign.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

