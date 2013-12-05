FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon launches USD1.5bn 2024 bond at final yield of 6.375%
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Gabon launches USD1.5bn 2024 bond at final yield of 6.375%

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has launched a USD1.5bn 10-year amortising bond through which it will raise around USD890m of new cash and retire a large chunk of its only other Eurobond outstanding.

The sovereign, rated BB-/BB-, has launched the new issue, which matures in December 2024 but has weighted average life of 10 years, at the final yield of 6.375%, tight to initial price thoughts of 6.5% area plus or minus 12.5bp released on Wednesday.

Gabon planned the new issue in conjunction with a tender and exchange offer on its outstanding 8.2% 2017s, through which bondholders have delivered about USD610m into the new notes.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
