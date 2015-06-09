FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gabon revises guidance on USD500m 10-year bond to 7% area - lead
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Gabon revises guidance on USD500m 10-year bond to 7% area - lead

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has cut price guidance on its 10-year bond to a yield of 7% area (plus or minus 5bp), according to a lead manager.

That compares with an initial level of 7.25% area announced on Tuesday morning.

The bond, whose size has been capped at US$500m, will launch and price later on Tuesday.

Gabon is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.