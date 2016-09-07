FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Gabon's Bongo says defeated opponent cheated vote
#Energy
September 7, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Gabon's Bongo says defeated opponent cheated vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gabon's re-elected President Ali Bongo, who has come under international scrutiny following his razor-thin election win last week, said on Wednesday that if electoral fraud was committed it was by his opponent Jean Ping.

"Jean Ping has committed fraud," Bongo said in an interview with France's Europe 1 radio.

Opposition leader Ping has said the vote was stolen by Bongo. The European Union has questioned the validity of the result and France has said a recount would be wise. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

