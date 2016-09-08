Gabon opposition leader challenges election result in court

LIBREVILLE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping on Thursday lodged a challenge to the result of an Aug. 27 election with the constitutional court, Jean Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi, president of Ping's communication team, told a news conference.

Ping asked the court to authorise a recount of the votes in the southeastern Haut Ogooue province, which is a stronghold of President Ali Bongo, who was declared the winner of the election by a narrow margin. (Reporting by Geraud Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland)