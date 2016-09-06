FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Union says to mediate in Gabon election crisis
September 6, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

African Union says to mediate in Gabon election crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The African Union plans to send a delegation to help resolve a crisis in Gabon where two opposing candidates claim to have won a presidential election last month, a spokesman for the pan-African body said on Tuesday.

"It is an urgent matter and I expect the high-level delegation to be dispatched very soon," said Jacob Enoh Eben, adding that Chad's President Idriss Deby, who currently holds the AU chair, was likely to lead the talks. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Emma Farge)

