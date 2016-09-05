FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon opposition chief calls for general strike after disputed election
#Energy
September 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Gabon opposition chief calls for general strike after disputed election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping called on Monday for a general strike to protest against what he said was a fraudulent re-election victory by President Ali Bongo.

Ping, who says he is now the leader of the Central African nation, said in a statement on his website that his fight was not over, even as calm returned to the capital following deadly riots last week.

"I ask you from today onward not to use violence but to resist by blocking the country's economy," he said in the statement, addressing all Gabonese. President Ali Bongo has dismissed allegations of vote fixing. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

