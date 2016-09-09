FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon's Ping urges international probe into election violence
September 9, 2016

Gabon's Ping urges international probe into election violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping on Friday urged an international inquiry into violence that followed the announcement of presidential election results in which at least six people were killed.

President Ali Bongo was declared winner of the Aug. 27 election by less than 6,000 votes but is under pressure over the result, which Ping says was rigged. The announcement of results triggered days of riots in the capital Libreville and elsewhere. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Dominic Evans)

