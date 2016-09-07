FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon's Bongo says for Constitutional Court to rule on vote recount
September 7, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Gabon's Bongo says for Constitutional Court to rule on vote recount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gabon's re-elected President Ali Bongo said he would be a leader for all Gabonese people and that it was for the Constitutional Court to decide whether there should be a recount of last week's disputed vote result.

The European Union has questioned the validity of the result which saw Bongo win by a wafer-thin margin and France has said a recount would be wise.

Asked in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on Wednesday whether he would permit a recount, Bongo told France's RTL radio: "What people should be asking me to do is apply the law. I cannot violate the law. As far as a recount is concerned ... that's done at the level of the Constitutional Court."

Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
