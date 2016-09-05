FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon's Sogara oil refinery restarts after 5-day outage
#Energy
September 5, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Gabon's Sogara oil refinery restarts after 5-day outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gabon's sole oil refinery in Port Gentil reopened on Monday after a five-day outage because of violence following the disputed Aug. 27 presidential elections, Sylvain Mayabi, secretary-general of the National Organization of Petrol Employees, told Reuters.

The 21,000-barrel-per-day Sogara refinery, in which French oil producer Total owns a 43.8 percent stake, was shut since Wednesday when unrest broke out after President Ali Bongo was declared the election winner. (Reporting By Aaron Ross, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
