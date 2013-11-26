Gabon to meet investors ahead of new deal and exchange offer

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings across Europe and the US ahead of a potential 144A/Reg S bond offering.

The transaction is part of an exchange and capped tender offer for Gabon’s outstanding 8.2% 2017 Eurobond.

Roadshows begin on Wednesday, November 27, in London, before moving to Munich on November 28 and Amsterdam on November 29.

The US leg of roadshows begin on Monday, December 2, in the US West Coast, before moving to New York on December 3 and ending in Boston on December 4.

A 144A/Reg S US dollar bond offering may follow subject to market conditions. Gabon is rated BB-/BB-. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)