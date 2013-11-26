FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gabon to meet investors ahead of new deal and exchange offer
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Gabon to meet investors ahead of new deal and exchange offer

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings across Europe and the US ahead of a potential 144A/Reg S bond offering.

The transaction is part of an exchange and capped tender offer for Gabon’s outstanding 8.2% 2017 Eurobond.

Roadshows begin on Wednesday, November 27, in London, before moving to Munich on November 28 and Amsterdam on November 29.

The US leg of roadshows begin on Monday, December 2, in the US West Coast, before moving to New York on December 3 and ending in Boston on December 4.

A 144A/Reg S US dollar bond offering may follow subject to market conditions. Gabon is rated BB-/BB-. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.