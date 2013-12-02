FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon sets minimum yield on new 2024 Eurobond
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Gabon sets minimum yield on new 2024 Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic, rated BB-/BB-, has set a minimum yield of 6.125% on its upcoming issue of a benchmark-sized US dollar-denominated 2024 Eurobond, according to market sources.

The transaction is part of an exchange and capped tender offer for Gabon’s outstanding 8.2% 2017 Eurobond.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday.

The tender and exchange offer is scheduled to expire on Wednesday at 1000 GMT.

Gabon’s outstanding 2017s were spotted trading at a yield of 3.86% as of 0852 GMT on Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
